John Jones (1728-1796) 8 Setts of Lessons for harpsichord (1754) John Jones (1728-1796)8 Setts of Lessons for Harpsichord (1754) Mitzi Meyersonhttps://yadi.sk/d/OIgSqXnlsDbm9