Клюква Оля. (cranby) wrote in ru_classical, 2017-05-19 11:39:00

разыскиваю ноты

Уважаемые сообщники, может быть, кто-то из вас знает, где можно приобрести/заказать ноты Доры Пеячевич "Соната для виолончели и фортепиано ми минор (1913) ор. 35". Обыскала весь гугл, но что-то безуспешно :(